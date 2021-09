On August 18th, we released Struggle for Power: The Ongoing Persecution of Black Movement by the U.S. Government, in collaboration with the CLEAR clinic, detailing how the federal government targeted supporters of the movement to defend Black lives; this was deliberately done in order to disrupt and discourage the movement. This persecution resulted in hundreds of organizers and activists facing years in federal prison with no chance of parole. In most of these cases, federal charges were tacked on when an equivalent state or local law with less aggressive sentencing could have easily applied.