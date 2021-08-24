Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 23:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN BROWN COUNTY At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barnard, or 19 miles south of Ellendale, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge, Houghton and Claremont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH