Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 23:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN BROWN COUNTY At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barnard, or 19 miles south of Ellendale, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge, Houghton and Claremont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnard, SD
City
Houghton, SD
County
Brown County, SD
City
Claremont, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Roofs#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy