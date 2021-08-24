Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Gets a Chuckle Out of Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

AceShowbiz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Canadian star seems to be unbothered by Ye revealing his personal information, Young Money meddles in the two rappers' feud as it uses a clip of Drizzy's response in an Instagram post. AceShowbiz - Drake has had the last laugh after Kanye West's latest jab amid their recently-reignited...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chuckle#Canadian#Instagram Story#Young Money#Donda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West are privately working on their relationship - after she appeared at his Donda show in a wedding gown

Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West could be rekindling their romance, sources say. According to a report by TMZ on Saturday, insiders close to the former couple have claimed they are 'working on rebuilding the foundation of the relationship' privately. On Thursday, Kim, 40, made a statement when she...
Musicthesource.com

Drake Fans Leave Messages Vandalizing Kanye West’s Childhood Home

Some fans are now taking it to far getting involved in Drake and Kanye West’s beef. On Saturday, photos surfaced that show Kanye’s childhood home in Chicago vandalized the “One Dance” rappers fans. Indicated by leaving signs that support Drizzy sitting on the front steps. One sign reads “CLB Coming...
CelebritiesVulture

An Exhaustive, Exhausting Attempt at Understanding Kanye West’s Donda

In the end, it was Drake who forced Donda’s arrival. After a Beats ad announcing the project, three listening events, and a last-minute appearance by accused rapist Marilyn Manson, Kanye West only finally released Donda when Drake lit a little fire under his ass, teasing a date for his own upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. Or is it so simple? Things rarely are with Ye (as Mr. West is now apparently calling himself, based on a legal filing to change his name and officially make his 2018 album self-titled), who’s now claiming his label released Donda, his long-promised tenth studio album, before he gave final approval. And that’s to say nothing of the album’s ever-changing state, bloated track list, and dozens of collaborators (some happier with the “final” result than others). So let’s get up to speed on all things Donda with a guide to the album. It’ll take a bit — but still only a fraction of that 108-minute run time.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Justin Bieber seemingly models Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in hilarious mishap

If you ever wondered what Justin Bieber looks like modelling a pair of skimpy undies, then wonder no more. On Monday (August 30), a photo from Justin's new campaign with Balenciaga was put up on the side of a building on Los Angeles’ famous Sunset Strip. But, a hilarious mishap meant Justin was left wearing a pair of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS undies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy