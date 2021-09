As of this month onwards, Google is completely changing the game when it comes to the development and functionality of applications published on the Google Play store. Until now, most Android apps have been submitted to the Play Store packaged in the traditional APK format, or Android Package Kit. In this form, an app is packaged into one single bundle that goes up on the Play Store, and is then downloaded in that same compact form to desiring Android customers, with all the odds and ends included.