West Lafayette, IN

75% at Purdue have shots

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

Nearly 85% of Purdue University students living in residence halls on the West Lafayette campus say they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the school says. Overall, 75% of students, faculty and staff associated with the West Lafayette campus – 40,496 – submitted proof of full vaccination just days before classes began Monday. Of those, school officials said 84% of students living in residence halls reported being fully vaccinated – about the same proportion reported by Purdue's athletes, according to data as of Aug. 17.

