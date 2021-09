Historically the month of September is the weakest month of the year for the stock market. Since 1950 the DJIA has averaged a decline of 0.8%, and the S&P 500 has declined 0.5% during the month. Seasonality, however, is a tendency and not a certainty. While the S&P 500 has, on average, had a loss, the median is positive, which means it has had a gain more than half of the time.