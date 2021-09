The U.S. subsidiary of Spanish banking giant Banco Santander is taking Dallas-based subprime auto lender Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. private. To do this, it’s paying $2.5 billion for the 20% of shares it doesn’t already own, valuing the division at $12.5 billion. This is part of the Spanish bank’s strategy to focus on growth companies while its European revenue is stifled by low interest rates.