The semiconductor industry needs to double its capacity in the next 8-10 years to meet demand, says Globalfoundries CEO Tom Caufield. “It needs our industry to double capacity in the next eight to 10 years,” said Caufield at Semicon Southeast Asia earlier today, “it took 50 years for the semiconductor industry to grow to half a-trillion-dollar industry, and we will need to do about the same in about a decade.”