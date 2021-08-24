Virginia Football Looks To Continue Streak Of Quality Punters
While Virginia football struggled mightily in the placekicking department early in head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure, punting has been a different story. Senior Nicholas Conte was an All-ACC First Team selection in 2016, Mendenhall’s first season as Cavalier head coach. Lester Coleman took over for Conte in 2017 and proceeded to earn All-ACC Second Team honors as a junior. Though he didn’t repeat the All-ACC feat as a senior, Coleman was solid overall in 2018. Nash Griffin has turned in similar solid performances each of the past two seasons, earning above average punting grades in 2019 and 2020 according to his Pro Football Focus.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0