PRO2snax to the max

Frozen food trailblazer Cappello’s has unveiled what the brand says is the first-ever line of Keto Certified pizzas. The product line combines authentic pizza taste and texture with easy cook times and intentional nutrition such as healthy fats and high fiber, along with low net carbs. Although Cappello’s has traditionally made almond flour the star of its grain-free creations, this line of plant-forward pizzas introduces an unexpected lead ingredient: turnips, which turn out to be not only low in carbohydrates, but also nutrient dense in fiber, iron, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin C, vitamin B and calcium. Cappello’s is the first consumer packaged goods brand to use turnips in a frozen offering. The line consists of Keto Pizza Crust, which contains only 4 grams of net carbs per each third and enables consumers to create their own pizzas; Whole Milk Mozzarella Keto Cheese Pizza, which features a crispy crust, melty full-fat mozzarella and just 9 grams of net carbs per half a pizza; and Keto Buffalo Ranch topped with Roasted Cauliflower, which features zesty buffalo sauce and creamy ranch and just 8 grams of net carbs per half a pizza. All of the pizzas are good-to-excellent sources of fiber. The pizzas retail for a suggested retail price range of $10-$13. Cappello’s has also just revealed the latest addition to its almond flour ravioli line, dairy-free Butternut Squash Ravioli.