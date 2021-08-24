Assiniboia Downs Results Monday August 23rd, 2021
7th-$7,329, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.600, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.000. Scratched: Empirical Data. Deadly Black Eagle124332-½2-hd1-1½1-½A. Whitehall1.65. Greeleys Spirit124266662-nkL. Nelson2.60. He's a Lady Tamer124444-14-44-23-2¼N. Austin15.55. Geauxcro124623-21-hd2-hd4-1¼S. Chadee Jr.2.40. Made for Saturday124155-35-hd5-1½5-nkN. Stephenson22.65. Lil Bit of Thunder124511-hd3-½3-hd6S. Chickeness4.35. 4 (3)Deadly Black Eagle5.302.902.90. 3...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0