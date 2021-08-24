Cancel
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday August 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

7th-$7,329, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.600, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.000. Scratched: Empirical Data. Deadly Black Eagle124332-½2-hd1-1½1-½A. Whitehall1.65. Greeleys Spirit124266662-nkL. Nelson2.60. He's a Lady Tamer124444-14-44-23-2¼N. Austin15.55. Geauxcro124623-21-hd2-hd4-1¼S. Chadee Jr.2.40. Made for Saturday124155-35-hd5-1½5-nkN. Stephenson22.65. Lil Bit of Thunder124511-hd3-½3-hd6S. Chickeness4.35. 4 (3)Deadly Black Eagle5.302.902.90. 3...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Monday August 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Winking At Thedude (L), 120G. Rodriguez5-1-3Eddie Clouston. 3Cappy Hour (L), 120J. Musarro3-11-6Elliot Sullivan. 4Pont Du Gard (L), 120A. Gonzalez6-2-3Charles Walker. 5Bellows (L), 123G. Rodriguez1-7-3J. Shilling. 6Carolina Island (L), 120N. Vigil3-6-5Dennis Van Meter. 7Ripinandatearin (L), 120J. Musarro3-2-2L. Cox. 8Pioneer Dancer (L), 120C. Oliveros4-4-2Jay Bernardini. 9The Catmancan...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hastings Racecourse Entries, Monday August 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1A Tree of Life (M), 119A. Martix-x-xDino Condilenios5/2. 2Value Max (L), 119R. Saunders3-x-xChristine Ammann7/2. 4Barney Google (L), 119L. Seecharan5-x-xRobert Henson4/1. 5Monte (L), 119E. Hernandez4-x-xCraig MacPherson9/5. 2nd-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $4,000-$3,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Commander B...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Parx-4-Add

4th_$26,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy. Off 2:12. Time 0:57.76. Sloppy. Scratched_Lawyer Roy, Miami Crockett, Devilry, Trilogy. Also Ran_Big Bad Bud, Heart of a Dreamer, Voy a Ti, Gold Rush Dancer, Seven Gems. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/6-3-1-12) 4 Correct Paid $173.10. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $262.50. Daily Double (1-12) paid $56.20. Exacta (12-1) paid $62.00. $0.1 Superfecta (12-1-9-10) paid $40.99. $0.5 Trifecta (12-1-9) paid $45.55.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Finger Lakes-6-Add

6th_$25,800, alc, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy. Off 3:36. Time 1:06.04. Fast. Also Ran_Ganondagan, Syncopy, a-Catzalionbythetale, a-Isabella's Magic. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $15.62. Daily Double (5-4) paid $26.20. Exacta (4-3) paid $24.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-2-5) paid $8.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $13.87. a-Coupled. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Albuquerque-6-Add

6th_$13,600, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, rain. Off 8:12. Time 1:13.59. Sloppy. Scratched_Partyatthecapital. Also Ran_Homemade Lovin, See You At the Top, Divalicious, Lethal Entity, Premeditated Lily, Cheryl in Charge. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $55.00. $1 Superfecta (2-4-8-7) paid $2,314.90. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-8) paid $79.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Canterbury Park-8-Add

8th_$11,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. 4 (4) Determined to Rise (I.Hernandez)12.204.804.00. Off 8:43. Time 1:10.15. Fast. Also Ran_Derbys Moneymaker, Worn a Bit, San Valentino. $1 Pick 6 (3-2-2-1-5-4) 5 Correct Paid $2,587.20. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-2-1-5-4) 5 Correct Paid $13,580.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-1-5-4) 4 Correct Paid $2,567.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $646.70. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-2-6) paid $24.39. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $97.20. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $25.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-2) paid $53.40. Attendance unavailable. TOT $1,263,739. Handle $65,631. Total Handle $1,329,370.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Results Wednesday September 1st, 2021

6th-$25,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 46.540, 59.190, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.040. The Last Ace122511-11-½1-31-4½O. Gomez7.303.802.702.65. Kikkerland119432-12-32-1½2-hdA. Worrie3.602.101.75. War of Thrones119256-14-hd3-½3-½J. Davila, Jr.2.402.30. Ganondagan122623-23-½4-½4-½J. Sone14.10. Syncopy124745-hd6-1½5-35-5H. Hernandez7.30. a-Catzalionbythetale12236776-½6-5¼J. Davis9.00. a-Isabella's Magic124174-hd5-177R. Rohena, Jr.9.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $15.62....
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Elko County Fair Entries, Friday September 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Black Ruby (BL), 120J. Figueroa2-6-7Kevin Williams2/1. 3Alluring Tall Tales (BL), 120J. Canales2-10-2Sergio Canales8/1. 4Bdr Ms Corona (BL), 120R. Burney4-8-6Dustin Giles10/1. 5Runnin Wave (LA), 120T. Thomas6-6-3Jenifer Burleigh4/1. 6Geridoll (BL), 120J. Zavala10-5-xAdrian Zavala12/1. 2nd-$5,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 Y),. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Hez Our...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thistledown Results Combined Wednesday

1st_$16,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 12:54. Time 1:12.82. Fast. Also Ran_Wafflesorpancakes, Lemon Slush, Carolina's Thing. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $12.30. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-2) paid $3.94. $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $22.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$10,700, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. 3 (3) Diamond...
WWEf4wonline.com

ROH TV results: Dragon Lee vs. Eli Isom

Ian Riccaboni welcomed us to the ROH studio and immediately gave a shout out to Quinn McKay and her dedication to the Women’s Championship tournament. Although McKay has been officially eliminated, Riccaboni gave her a warm message about this just being the beginning. Riccaboni also ran down the card for...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-9-Add

9th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, clear. Off 10:55. Time 0:59.92. Fast. Scratched_Lisa G. Also Ran_Miss Long Legs, Plenty of Vision, Save a Penny, Perkeo, Derry's Hero, Outworktheokiegirl, Presley's Artwork. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-3/4/11-7-2) 4 Correct Paid $1,149.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (11-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $498.95. Daily Double (7-2) paid $1,115.80. Exacta (2-3) paid $312.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-9) paid $575.16. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $457.25. Attendance unavailable. $1,413,213. Handle $34,213. Total Handle $1,447,426.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Early Entries, Thursday September 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Last Native Cat (L), 115T. Thornton7-x-xSteven Flint. 2Scoring Drive (L), 115D. Magnon6-x-xCorale Richards. 3My Little Leo (M), 115A. Quilesx-x-xKenneth Westlye. 4Blue Ridge Red (M), 115P. Cotto, Jr.x-x-xAlan Klanfer. 5Prado's Priority (M), 115A. Broussardx-x-xLee Thomas. 6Zoey's Hippie (M), 115J. Stokesx-x-xKearney Segura. 7Smart Battle (M), 118T. Kennedyx-x-xScott...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Lethbridge - Rmtc

1st_$7,000, stk, 2YO, 5f. 2nd_$7,000, stk, 3YO F, 6f. 3rd_$7,000, stk, 3YO, 6f. 4th_$7,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 5th_$7,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$7,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f. Alberta Bred Fillies and Mares Stakes. Wavesintheocean124Jeanie Deans124. Ms Watson124Bluebellejam124. Catwalk Queen124Byre Decree124. Tegan'sbestwilko124Gayshan124. 7th_$7,000, stk, 3YO up, 7f. Alberta...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Emerald Downs Early Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blowing Bayou (BL), 118M. Anderson3-2-1Marvin Abrahamson. 2Emma's a Beast (BL), 123A. Anaya2-6-1Jorge Rosales. 3Close the Show Lo (BL), 120J. Matias2-2-3Frank Lucarelli. 4Classic Leah (BL), 123J. Couton4-3-1Vince Gibson. 5Point Hope (BL), 123A. Cruz4-3-1Jeffrey Metz. 2nd-$12,320, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Early Entries, Wednesday September 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 5Sota King (L), 119I. Hernandez6-5-xTony Rengstorf. 6Feeding Frenzy (L), 119R. Eikleberry3-3-2Joel Berndt. 7Gabriel's Legend (L), 119K. Harr2-6-4Larry Donlin, Jr. 8Causeimchocolate (L), 119L. Fuentes4-6-2Joel Berndt. 2nd-$22,000, Maiden Claiming $40,000-$40,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Saint Sarena , 118A. Cancharix-x-xChris Richard. 2Minkota Joy...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$123,200, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6½f. 3rd_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 4th_$123,200, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 5th_$64,300, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 5½f. Hunt Master118Bossy Holiday118. Double Saw121Anselmo118. Forittable118Kiddie Holiday118. Sailor's Passion118I'm a Chi Too121. 6th_$33,400, , 3YO...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Presque Isle Downs

1st_$17,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5½f. 2nd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 4th_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f. King of Leinster121Montana Guy121. Stock Chain121Homemade Moonshine121. Montrichard117Bishi121. Blakenstein121Kid Russell121. 5th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f. Indyzan120. 120. Cascade Park120Van Sickle120. True...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Saturday September 4th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Carolina Bambina (L), 122J. Simpson6-2-7Alex Correa6/1. 2Castleinthemeadow (L), 122S. Diaz, Jr.2-6-2Michael Jones, Jr.9/2. 3Damisela (L), 115A. Nunez5-2-4Donovan Raymond10/1. 4Sailing Rock , 122R. Maldonado4-2-6Stephen Reggetts8/1. 5Mae Sai Princess (L), 122F. Peltroche3-3-3Ronney Brown9/5. 6French Nouget (L), 117J. Hiraldo2-2-3Michael Sandoval8/5. 2nd-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four...
Los Alamitos, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday September 4th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Maui Road , 122F. Orduna-Rojas5-4-4Jose Hernandez, Sr. 2Flying Charlie (L), 124H. Lopez2-4-4Angela Aquino. 3Bad Kitty (L), 119E. Rojas Fernandez2-3-8Martin Valenzuela, Jr. 4Paul Vincents Poem , 124A. Lockex-x-xRobert Lucas. 5The Roan Ranger (L), 122E. Payeras8-6-2David Bernstein. 6No Malice (L), 122R. Ramirez7-7-9Charles Treece. 2nd-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds &...
Colorado Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Colorado 9, Texas 5

A-walked for Nuñez in the 9th. 1-ran for Joe in the 9th. E_Lowe 3 (11), Culberson (6). LOB_Colorado 7, Texas 8. 2B_Joe (9), Rodgers (15), Taveras (2), Trevino (13). HR_Rodgers (11), off Arihara. RBIs_Rodgers 3 (38), McMahon (68), Blackmon (63), Story (62), Pozo (6), Taveras 2 (5), Kiner-Falefa 2 (43). SB_Taveras (7).

