Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Torrens’ 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A’s

By JANIE McCAULEY
dailyjournal.net
 9 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win Tuesday. The A’s managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen (11-5), who settled...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Scott Servais
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Mitch Moreland
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Dylan Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Oakland Athletics#Chase Flexen#The White Sox#The Rush Medical Center#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Torrens returns to Seattle's lineup on Friday night

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Torrens will start at designated hitter after Mitch Haniger was moved to right field and Jake Bauers was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers, our models project Torrens to score 8.0 FanDuel points...
MLBSeattle Times

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation, the one...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Mariners silence Houston bats again for 1-0 victory

SEATTLE — Ten days ago, the Seattle Mariners pitching staff couldn’t get outs, giving up an avalanche of runs to Houston’s powerful offense. Now it’s the Astros wondering what happened after getting shut out on consecutive days by the Mariners. “I don’t think they pitched any different. I just think...
MLBearnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBKenosha News.com

Lorenzo Cain's hitting, Brandon Woodruff's pitching lead Brewers past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders. All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts for...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers activate Niko Goodrum, Wily Peralta from injured list as MLB rosters expand

Only a few years ago, September 1 annually brought a flurry of new Detroit Tigers to Comerica Park as MLB rosters expanded for the season's final month. All members of the 40-man roster were eligible to play, giving playoff contenders a boost down the stretch and rebuilding teams an opportunity to offer their young players a taste of the big leagues.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers score three runs in 10th inning for 4-1 win over Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO — What Vladimir Guerrero Jr. accomplished in the fourth inning seemed bound to happen, considering Detroit Tigers starter Tyler Alexander — a left-hander who is more crafty than overpowering — faced a lineup full of powerful righties. Guerrero, just 22 years old, jumped on a first-pitch 88 mph sinker...
MLBDaily Democrat

Matt Chapman, Mark Canha hit home runs in A’s win over Detroit Tigers

After a grueling home stand in which the Oakland A’s skidded out of the postseason picture against three of the hottest teams in baseball, a three-game series against the middling Detroit Tigers poses an opportunity to rise back up the ranks. With a comfortable 9-3 win against the Tigers on...
MLBKEYT

Bell’s three-run homer lifts Nats to sweep of Blue Jays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5. Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29. The Nationals had dropped 12 of 13 prior to the two-game interleague series. Marcus Semien homered twice and Teoscar Hernández went deep for the fourth consecutive game for Toronto, which has lost five of six since reaching a season-high 11 games over .500 on Aug. 11.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox don't sweep A's, but series win helps erase narrative

The Chicago White Sox can't beat good teams, they said. The White Sox, unsurprisingly, weren't listening. "Honestly, this is the first I've heard that we're not very good against winning teams," White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodón said, presented with the information during a surprise appearance on the White Sox Talk Podcast earlier this week. "We don't even think about that. I didn't even know this stat at all."
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s will have difficult decision to make with Mark Canha

Aug 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Mark Canha (20) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. Mark Canha should be a difficult decision for the Oakland...
MLBGrand Forks Herald

Josh Donaldson's 2-run HR helps Twins down Tigers

Josh Donaldson blasted a go-ahead two-run homer, Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings, and the Minnesota Twins edged the host Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Monday. Donaldson had a pair of extra-base hits, while Jorge Polanco scored and knocked in a run. Ober (2-2) gave up two runs on five hits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy