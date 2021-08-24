Service dogs can help veterans with PTSD

VA has created a fast-track to disability compensation for certain veterans who developed asthma, rhinitis or sinusitis because of their exposure to burn pits during oversea deployments. VA will process disability claims for those conditions on a “presumptive basis,” which lowers the amount of evidence that veterans must provide in order to receive benefits. The change applies to veterans who served from Aug. 2, 1990, to now in the Southwest Asia theater of operations, which includes Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Gulf of Aden, The Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the airspace above these locations, as well as service in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti from Sept. 19, 2001, to now. To qualify, the conditions must have manifested within 10 years of a veteran’s deployment. For more information and how to apply, visit https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/index.asp.