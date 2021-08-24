Cancel
Service dogs can help veterans with PTSD

Bryan College Station Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur botched withdrawal from Afghanistan is hard to witness, but hearing the reports of Taliban brutality is even worse. The U.S. Sun reports that “women face having ‘fingers cut off for using nail varnish’” and that the Taliban “reportedly shot a woman dead in the street for not wearing a burqa. …”

Colorado Springs, COepcan.com

Local veterans group hopes to help dogs escape Afghanistan

Veteran Sheepdogs of America, a Colorado Springs-based veteran advocacy nonprofit previously featured in the Fountain Valley News, has raised $1.4 million toward rescuing 51 working dogs in Afghanistan. "The response has been overwhelming," said Joshua Hosler, president and chairman of VSA. "We are still fighting the clock to bring these...
PetsNBC News

Pet project: Biden signs bill providing service dogs for struggling veterans

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a pilot program to connect veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder with service dogs. The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act — PAWS — requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a five-year program to provide service dogs and training to veterans with PTSD.
PetsCrossville Chronicle

Smoky Mountain Service Dogs visits Vietnam Veterans chapter

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015 and Ladies Association of the Fleet Reserve Association Unit 294 jointly united to sponsor a visit by Smoky Mountain Rescue Dogs representative Laurie Birt and her service dog, a black Labrador named Hooligan. Birt provided the audience with an informative PowerPoint presentation of...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Veterans struggling amid chaos in Afghanistan, how you can help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As we continue to see the heartbreaking images from Afghanistan, many veterans who served there are left wondering if their sacrifices were worth it. Many of whom lost friends serving alongside them. National Executive Director of AMVETS and Rochester native Joe Chenelly joined News10NBC to talk...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Help available for veterans with PTSD as Afghanistan events unfold

CLEVELAND — The end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan is having a big impact on veterans at home in Ohio. The VA Northeast Ohio Health System reported that veterans from all eras are experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from seeing the images of what has happened in Afghanistan during the past few days as the Taliban takes control of the country.
Militarysentinelcolorado.com

PURCELL: Service dogs help heal the trauma of war

Our botched withdrawal from Afghanistan is hard to witness, but hearing the reports of Taliban brutality is even worse. The U.S. Sun reports that “women face having ‘fingers cut off for using nail varnish’” and that the Taliban “reportedly shot a woman dead in the street for not wearing a burqa…”
MilitaryPantagraph

Veterans Corner: Burn Pit claims, Afghanistan and service dogs

VA has created a fast-track to disability compensation for certain veterans who developed asthma, rhinitis or sinusitis because of their exposure to burn pits during oversea deployments. VA will process disability claims for those conditions on a “presumptive basis,” which lowers the amount of evidence that veterans must provide in order to receive benefits. The change applies to veterans who served from Aug. 2, 1990, to now in the Southwest Asia theater of operations, which includes Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Gulf of Aden, The Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the airspace above these locations, as well as service in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti from Sept. 19, 2001, to now. To qualify, the conditions must have manifested within 10 years of a veteran’s deployment. For more information and how to apply, visit https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/index.asp.
Militarydaytonatimes.com

‘America’s Combat Nurse’ campaigns to help vets fight PTSD with cannabis

Editor’s note: This article is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. Retired U.S. Air Force (US- AF) nurse Cherissa Jackson may have survived three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, where she witnessed the human toll of war, but years later she is still engaged in a battle that haunts her and hundreds of thousands of other combat veterans.
PetsMedscape News

Pups for Veterans With PTSD: Biden Signs PAWS Act Into Law

Service members with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions may eventually have expanded access to service dogs through legislation recently signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden. The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act (HR 1448) orders the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)...

