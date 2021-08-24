Cancel
College Station, TX

Why the fuss over COVID-19?

Bryan College Station Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Station Dr. Mark Brauer (Eagle, July 29) said he is seeing more young people with COVID-19 and urged everyone to get vaccinated. Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, virologist and a professor of medicine at Texas A&M in Dallas, has different views. He said that there is no reason for healthy people 50 and younger, as well as those who have recovered from the virus, to get vaccinated. He said that early treatment of people infected by COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics, aspirin, and vitamins — a protocol he followed when recovering from the virus — is critical, more important than the vaccine for healthy people.

