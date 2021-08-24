Cancel
Waterbury, VT

Jack Carter

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 10 days ago

Jack Carter WATERBURY — A celebration of the life of Jack Carter, of Waterbury, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. in Rusty Parker Park in Waterbury village. Carter, 75, died June 21 at his home in Waterbury Center. A former owner of Stowe Street Emporium and a Waterbury Select Board member, Carter was active in many community organizations and projects. The public is welcome to attend the celebration which will be held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, it will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. in the same location.

