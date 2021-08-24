Paul S. West WATERBURY — Paul Stephen West, 76, of Waterbury, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Born in Middlebury on July 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Gladys Gilman LaRose and the late Rupert West. Paul attended school in Waterbury and began working as a mason tender for Woodard Masonry in Waterbury Center as a young man. For many years, Paul worked alongside Bernard “Bing” Woodard and Butch Allen, later working for Butch Allen after Bing’s retirement. After his own retirement, Paul continued to work part time for Crossroad’s Beverage until age 75. Paul was a devoted member of the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post #59 Sons of the American Legion, for which he held the position of Sergeant of Arms. Paul was proud to march in the Memorial Day and July 4th parades, and other events. He recently received an “Officer Award” for his 35 years of devoted service as a member and officer of the American Legion. Paul enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoe tournaments, bowling, hunting and spending time with his girlfriend, Madeline Wright. He also enjoyed visits from his nephew, Ronald Gilman Jr. Paul is survived by his sister, Queena Emery and husband Dana, of Maine; sister-in-law, Ann West, of Texas; several nieces, nephews and extended family. A public service will be held in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center on Friday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post #59, 16 Stowe St., Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.