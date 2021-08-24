Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickey County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of LaMoure and Dickey Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1222 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jud to 4 miles northeast of Elm Lake. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ellendale around 1230 AM CDT. Adrian around 1240 AM CDT. Dickey around 1245 AM CDT. Marion around 1255 AM CDT. Ludden around 100 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Nortonville, Monango, Guelph, Berlin, Grand Rapids, Glover, Alfred, and Merricourt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, ND
City
Guelph, ND
City
Dickey, ND
City
Grand Rapids, ND
City
Ellendale, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Ludden, ND
County
Dickey County, ND
County
Lamoure County, ND
City
Lamoure, ND
City
Jud, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy