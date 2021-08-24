Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of LaMoure and Dickey Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1222 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jud to 4 miles northeast of Elm Lake. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ellendale around 1230 AM CDT. Adrian around 1240 AM CDT. Dickey around 1245 AM CDT. Marion around 1255 AM CDT. Ludden around 100 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Nortonville, Monango, Guelph, Berlin, Grand Rapids, Glover, Alfred, and Merricourt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH