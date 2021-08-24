Understanding the Complexities of Building Vertically
Urban centers have long been at the heart of economies around the globe. The dense areas around convention centers and entertainment hubs are packed with high-rise buildings that boast offices, retail, hotels, and apartment living. As people continue to flock to urban and city environments, design and construction of high-rise buildings remains in demand. However, executing these complex projects well requires a unique and sometimes hard-to-find skill set.www.constructforstl.org
