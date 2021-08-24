Understanding the Complexities of Building Vertically

Originally Posted On: https://teamenoch.com/blog/hvac-systems-for-beginners/. HVAC (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning) systems keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. An HVAC system is centralized and performs its functions for the entire home, making it different from a home that is heated and cooled with an ad-hoc collection of heaters, window air conditioners, and the like. To accomplish its mission, the central heating and air conditioning units circulate warm or cool air throughout your home via a series of ducts. Let’s take a closer look at the components of typical HVAC systems.