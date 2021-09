LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The coming of September in Lyndhurst means, for the 96th consecutive year, that it is time again for Lyndhurst Home Day. Although the word “Day” in the title is spelled in singular form, in these modern times the event covers three days. This year, those days are Sept. 10-12. As it was was in 1926, Lyndhurst Park, behind city hall, 5301 Mayfield Road, will host the festivities, which include food, games, a parade, lots of music, and much more.