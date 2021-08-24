Cancel
A's lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

 9 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as Oakland closer Lou Trivino struggled again, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Athletics 5-3 on Monday night. Ty France hit a tying homer off Trivino (5-6) to start the ninth,...

