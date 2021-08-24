Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hints From Heloise for Aug. 24

Nashua Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Heloise: I would like to encourage your readers to try to reduce the number of paper towels they use for cleaning up messes, drying hands, etc., and to instead use something that can be used over and over again, like dishcloths, dish towels, rags, etc. These fabric items can be easily rinsed out and thrown in the washer when doing a load of clothes. While paper towels are certainly handy and time-savers, let’s not forget that in order to conserve our natural resources, we should try to cut back where we can on using something only one time.

www.nashuatelegraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Middletown#Fruit#Heloise Com#Heloise Vinegar#P O Box 795001#Fyi#Visa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Texas StateArkansas Online

Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: I would like to encourage your readers to try to reduce the number of paper towels they use for cleaning up messes, drying hands, etc., and to instead use something that can be used over and over again, like dishcloths, dish towels, rags, etc. These fabric items can be easily rinsed out and thrown in the washer when doing a load of clothes. While paper towels are certainly handy and time-savers, let's not forget that in order to conserve our natural resources, we should try to cut back where we can on using something only one time.
LifestyleWALA-TV FOX10

How to Make Dip-Dyed Candles

These Dip-Dyed Candles are an excellent DIY project. They're easy to make, and can be dyed using any color to perfectly match your home decor color scheme. Here's how to make easy dip-dyed candles as a simple DIY decor statement.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

13 Labor Day Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. It’s nearly here–Labor Day. That last hurrah for the summer, before the days start to lose their sun-drenched glory. And by Labor Day, you might’ve had your fill of burgers and dogs, right? We’ve gathered up a list of other delish options for grilling and eating during those dog days. You know what we always say–make Frosé while the sun shines, darling.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
ShoppingGear Patrol

A Bunch of Cheap Houseplants Are on Sale on Amazon Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Thanks to a host of enormous horticulture companies enrolling as sellers, buying live plants on Amazon has become commonplace. Costa Farms, one of the largest live-plant operations in the world, sells a rotating stock of its 1,500-plus varieties on Amazon — some of which are on sale today.
Restaurantsnbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...
Recipesrecipes.net

Tamale Pies Recipe

These freezer-friendly tamales pies are a great way to spruce up your weekly meal planning. They’re made with turkey so you can have something lighter. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. In two batches, brown turkey, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a bowl.
RecipesVegetarian Times

Camp Cooking: Roasted Tomato and Pepper Pasta with Lemon Butter Sauce

This roasted tomato and pepper pasta recipe comes from a collection of camp-out ready meals created by Holly Priestley. Holly knows a bit about eating well with minimal kitchen facilities: She’s been traveling the U.S. living the Van Life since 2018. Learn more about Holly and her journey here. I...
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

TikTok's Tofu Pizza Waffles Are a Crispy, High-Protein Dream Snack

There’s a new recipe trend going viral on TikTok and that’s Tofu Pizza Waffles! The tofu waffle has become a sensation, and rightly so. This vegan life hack of placing tofu in a waffle iron to make crispy and protein-rich tofu waffles has now garnered millions of views and as a result, home cooks have gotten creative, showcasing their sweet and savory crispy tofu waffle treats.
Rochester, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
Recipesneusenews.com

Cooking with Tammy Kelly: The Healthy and Versatile Eggplant

It’s that wonderful time in summer when eggplants, in their many shapes and colors have taken over more than a few tables at the farmer’s market. While eggplant is readily available throughout the year, its peak season is right now, from early August through October. From choosing the right fruit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy