Presidential Election

Arizona GOP election 'audit' report delayed because Cyber Ninjas team is 'quite sick' with COVID-19

By Peter Weber
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 9 days ago
The Florida firm hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review the 2020 election results in Maricopa County was supposed to submit its final report on Monday, but Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) said she now only expects "a portion of the draft report," due to unforeseen circumstances. "The team expected to have the full draft ready for the Senate today, but unfortunately Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quite sick," she said in a statement. Fann suggested on Twitter that some of the Cyber Ninja leaders are hospitalized.

The Week

The Week

