There's been lots of talk recently of Porsche working on a new variant of the Taycan, and the company recently teased something new that will be coming to the IAA auto show in Munich next month, but even with the current offering, the Taycan has been an incredible sales success, outselling the 911 and the 718 combined. Still, as good as the Porsche Taycan is, Porsche knows that to stay at the top, you need to keep improving. That's why the 2022 model year is getting a host of upgrades to make Taycan ownership even more enjoyable and attractive to own.