Louis Miguel, where he lives today: This is his penthouse fame in Miami.

Relocating to Miami can be thrilling, especially if you’re moving from somewhere without as much to see and do. There’s never a dull moment in this city, from the beautiful beaches to the abundance of nightlife and history-filled neighborhoods. While the Miami, Florida, cost of living will vary depending on where you live, whether you live in a house or an apartment, and the size of your family, here are some general numbers to give you an idea of the cost of living in Miami.