Louis Miguel, where he lives today: This is his penthouse fame in Miami.

Click here to read the full article. Steven A. Cohen, the $1.2-billion-SEC-insider-trading-fine-paying, $150-million-Picasso-purchasing, Mets-team-owning hedge funder also boasts quite the property portfolio. Just this month the billionaire, whose net worth comes in at about $16 billion, closed on a giant mansion in the swanky Stone Creek Ranch subdivision in Florida’s Delray Beach, a 31,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate that went for $21.6 million. But first, a quick recap of Cohen’s vast real estate holdings.
Cohen and wife Alexandra make their primary home in Greenwich, Conn., almost on the New York border. With Jeff Koons and Richard Serra sculptures sprinkled throughout the manicured gardens, the estate’s 35,000-square-foot house boasts its...
