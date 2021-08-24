Rock Island city council unanimously approves creation of Police Community Relations Commission
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, the Rock Island City Council voted 7-0 to approve a Police Community Relations Commission. The 12-person group is set to meet monthly to handle things such as building relationships between law enforcement, provide advice and guidance when it comes to new police hires, promote policies and procedures which can ensure equity, and safeguard the rights of residents.www.kwqc.com
