Arkansas State

Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon named an AP Preseason All-American

By Oliver Grigg - Razorback Athletics
Kait 8
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas standout Jalen Catalon has been named a preseason All-American by The Associated Press. One of the best safeties in all of college football, Catalon was named to the AP’s second-team defense on Monday after logging 99 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman last year. His 9.9 tackles per game tied for the FBS freshmen lead and was fourth among all SEC defenders.

www.kait8.com

