Kamala Harris Says Asia Won't Have to Choose Between the U.S. and China

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris said Beijing's actions in the South China Sea are "unlawful" and undermined international rules-based order, threatening the sovereignty of other nations. She also sought to assure countries in Asia that they won't have to choose between the U.S. and China. Harris was speaking in Singapore during...

