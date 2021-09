Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 | 10:07 p.m. Metro Police has launched a fundraiser for officer Phil Closi, who died Aug. 11 from COVID-19 complications. The fundraiser, organized by Southern Nevada non-profit Behind the Blue, will raise money to help pay for expenses associated with the 21-year Metro veteran’s illness, the department said in a news release. Those wanting to donate can do so here.