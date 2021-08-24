Cancel
Litchfield, ME

Obituary: Suzanne “Sue” Marlene Bussiere

Sun-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITCHFIELD – Suzanne “Sue” Marlene Bussiere, 57, formerly of Litchfield, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021, at the Androscoggin Hospice House with her loving family by her side, following a long battle with pancreatic Cancer. Sue was born to Ange and Huguette Marquis on March 26, 1964, in Lewiston. She raised two sons while working 39 years at St. Mary’s Hospital. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Scott Bussiere. She will be faithfully remembered by her two sons, Keith and his wife Katie and Chad and his wife Elise. Sue also leaves behind the two joys of her life, her grandchildren Blake and Bryan, who she loved more than anything to spend her time with. She will also be remembered by her loving sister, Nancy and her three brothers, Frank, Roger and Steve.She will always be remembered for her selflessness and fierce devotion to her family which remained strong throughout her battle with cancer. The family would like to thank the Hospice House for their devoted care and support.

