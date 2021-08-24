Obituary: Jacqueline Ann Spraggins

LEWISTON – Jacqueline Ann Spraggins died August 13, 2021, in Lewiston. She was born March 16, 1962 to Linda Wright and Elisha Spraggins.Jacqueline affectionately called Jackie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Jackie loved her Lord and Savior and she bragged about having her purple wings.She leaves behind two children, Jermare and Jessica Spraggins; and six grandchildren, Tessah, Jermare, Sa’rene, Octavious, Mataya and Adore Spraggins.Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.