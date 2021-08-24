Cancel
Roxbury, ME

Obituary: Johan Schwind

Sun-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROXBURY – Johan Schwind, 77, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021 at Roxbury Pond with her children by her side after a brief struggle with cancer. She was a resident of Rumford.Johan was born in Rumford on Sept. 21, 1943, the daughter of James and Irene (LaBossiere) West. She graduated from Mexico High School class of 1961. She worked at Boise Cascade, Lazarou Motors and most recently Marden’s.On April 18, 1964, she married the life of her love Saul Schwind and they spent 52 happy years together. Johan enjoyed summers at Roxbury Pond, playing cards (any game, anytime), the Boston Red Sox, reading and mostly being with her family, her extend camp family and her Marden’s family.Johan is survived by her children, Philip of Concord, N.H., Rebecca and her husband Brian Dunton of Fayette; grandchildren, Jacob Dunton of Augusta and Monika Dunton of Richmond, Va.She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and sister, Carol Brown.The family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the compassion, kindness and caring given to Johan and her family. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin Street, Rumford, ME.Should friends desire, donations may be made to:Friends of the Rumford Public Libraryin Johan’s name.

www.sunjournal.com

