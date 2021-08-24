Cancel
Jay, ME

Obituary: Gary Richard Frost

Sun-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAY – Gary Richard Frost, 48, of Jay, died August 18, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Hospital. He was born April 10, 1973. Gary graduated from Jay High School in 1993. One of Gary’s favorite things to do was, get up in the morning and have his coffee while watching his game shows. Gary also loved listening to music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, and all his nieces and nephews. Gary struggled through some hard times after the loss of his mother, because he was always strongest with her by his side. He was stubborn and strong willed but had a heart of gold.

