On Monday, August 23rd, The women of the Red Oaks Ladies League played the front nine on Aug. 23. The play of the day was “Low Gross.”. Yuko Atwell came in first place with Ruth Lamantia coming in second and Brenda McKloskey, third. Tammy Koutskey was closest to the pin on the hole No. 4, and Lori DeFallo had the longest drive on hole No. 7. Tammy Cox had the lowest putts of the evening. Ruth Lamantia had a chip-in on hole No. 2.