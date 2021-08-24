Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amador County, CA

Sheltering Livestock In Amador County

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne rescue group is taking in horses, goats, alpacas and more and keeping them safe at the Laughton Ranch in Amador County. Some of the animals belong to families that have lost everything. They are grateful to have this sanctuary.

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
Amador County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Amador County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Amador County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Horse#Goats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Amador County, CAledger.news

AMADOR COUNTY Updates to an Online Interactive Evacuation Area Mapping System

The online interactive mapping system includes locations of Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Evacuation Warnings, Road Closures and available shelter information for residents and animals. This online map link shows evacuation information for Amador County only. To view the online map, visit:. https://amador.maps.arcgis.com/.../webappvi.../index.html... With increased fire activity leading to evacuations and road...
Dodge County, WIWiscnews.com

Dodge County homeless shelter needs home

It is almost a year since the New Beginnings Homeless Shelter of Dodge County lost its male shelter lease at the former St. Michael’s Church Convent on South Madison Street, and those who managed the operation are getting desperate. According to Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Community Coordinator Letty Castillo,...
Amador County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Nonprofit In Caldor Fire Evacuation Zone Burglarized; 6 Chainsaws Taken

PIONEER (CBS13) — Thieves took advantage of the chaos surrounding the Caldor Fire evacuation orders and burglarized an Amador County nonprofit. Wood Angels is a Pioneer-based organization that provides firewood to those in need. Wood Angel’s shed after the burglary. (Credit: Wood Angels) On Tuesday, however, the organization discovered that thieves had broken into one of their sheds and made off with all six of their chainsaws. It’s the first time the organization has ever dealt with theft. “to the thieves, if you are reading this, I hope you understand how badly you crippled your community,” Wood Angels wrote in a Facebook post. “You have jeopardized hundreds of elderly citizens and veterans from receiving wood, which is their only source of heat.” The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating the burglary. Wood Angels is now trying to raise money to replace the chainsaws. People interested in helping out the organization are urged to go to Wood Angels’ website, the Guys Saw Shop, or American River Bank.
Petsbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sanilac County Livestock sale checks available next week

(SANILAC COUNTY) – The 2021 Sanilac County 4-H Large Animal & Small Animal live sale was a record-breaker, with tremendous support from buyers throughout the area. Sale Committee members are reminding exhibitors, due to the strong support from buyers, individual sale checks will be ready for pick up at Marlette Livestock Auctions on Euclid St. in Marlette on Sunday from 12-6pm and Monday from 8-6pm at the sale barn.
Sacramento, CAsaccounty.net

Help Clear the Shelter in Sacramento County

Sacramento County’s Bradshaw Animal Shelter is participating in Clear the Shelters – a series of adoption events and adoption fee specials to alleviate the high impact of their animal intake between Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. On Aug. 28, the shelter hosted a successful adoption event,...
Montgomery, ALwtvy.com

Houston County Farm Center opens for evacuated livestock due to Hurricane Ida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In response to Hurricane Ida, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) has been in contact with our partners to provide a temporary sheltering facility for evacuated livestock including horses and cattle. Animals moving in response to Hurricane Ida will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Hart County, KYwnky.com

Runners raise money for shelter pets in Hart County

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – The ARK Dawgie Dash 5k was run early Saturday to raise money for shelter pets. Although the morning started out warm, about 90 runners participated in the race which returned to in-person running this year after being virtual-only in 2020 due to COVID-19. There was also a...
Portland, CTMiddletown Press

Portland's $300,000 shelter diversion grant to aid homeless in Middlesex County

PORTLAND — Town officials plan to use the more than $300,000 that was awarded to Portland through a federal “shelter diversion” grant to combat homelessness in Middlesex Country and surrounding areas. The 2020 Homelessness Shelter Diversion Grant is part of the Connecticut Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program. While...

Comments / 0

Community Policy