Sheltering Livestock In Amador County

PIONEER (CBS13) — Thieves took advantage of the chaos surrounding the Caldor Fire evacuation orders and burglarized an Amador County nonprofit. Wood Angels is a Pioneer-based organization that provides firewood to those in need. Wood Angel’s shed after the burglary. (Credit: Wood Angels) On Tuesday, however, the organization discovered that thieves had broken into one of their sheds and made off with all six of their chainsaws. It’s the first time the organization has ever dealt with theft. “to the thieves, if you are reading this, I hope you understand how badly you crippled your community,” Wood Angels wrote in a Facebook post. “You have jeopardized hundreds of elderly citizens and veterans from receiving wood, which is their only source of heat.” The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating the burglary. Wood Angels is now trying to raise money to replace the chainsaws. People interested in helping out the organization are urged to go to Wood Angels’ website, the Guys Saw Shop, or American River Bank.