Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulk, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 23:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. This is a potentially deadly storm. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Faulk; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR FAULK AND NORTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 1220 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkmere, or 12 miles west of Faulkton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brentwood Colony, Norbeck, Faulkton, Cresbard, Miranda and Devoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH