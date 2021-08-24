Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Santander US holding to buy 20% of U.S. consumer unit for $2.5 bln

By Jesús Aguado, Ann Shibu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WxxeZ_0bawvvVM00
The Polish unit of Spain's Santander (Santander Bank Polska) logo is pictured in Warsaw, Poland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

MADRID, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Santander's U.S. business is to buy the minority stake in its U.S. consumer unit it does not already own for around $2.5 billion, slightly more than it agreed to pay in July.

The deal values the entire Santander Consumer U.S. unit (SC.N) at $12.7 billion, Santander said in a statement.

The offer of $41.5 per share to buy out the stake of around 20% represents an increase of 6.4% from the $39 per share or $2.36 billion it originally offered to pay. read more

Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) said Tuesday's offer price represents a premium of about 14% to the company's close on July 1, when the deal was first announced.

Santander

also said it had appointed Ashwani Aggarwal as its chief risk officer to oversee SHUSA and the Santander U.S. businesses.

The buyout comes at a moment when the U.S. economy is in full-swing recovery mode and follows solid earnings by Santander in the United States. read more

Shares in Santander were down 0.9% at 1223 GMT compared to a fall of 0.6% for the Dow Jones banking European index (.SX7P).

Santander recently offered to buy the 8.3% stake in its Mexican unit that it did not already own as part of its strategy to expand in emerging economies which it hopes will deliver faster growth than its core markets in Europe.

Santander said the deal would have a negative capital impact of 10 basis points at the group's core tier one capital ratio and would be accretive to its earnings per share by approximately 3% in 2022.

Santander ended with a core tier-1 fully loaded capital ratio of 11.7% at the end of June.

A company spokesman said the transaction would also have a positive impact on the group's earnings per share and its return on tangible equity ratio, a measure of profitability.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of both the companies and is expected to close by late October or in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Consumer Unit#Santander Consumer U S#Sc N#Santander Holdings Usa#Shusa#Dow Jones#European#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks gain for 4th day on tech boost, strong trade data

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday on tech boost and strong exports data, though gains were capped on concerns over rising coronavirus cases and caution ahead of U.S. jobs data later this week. The won and the benchmark bond yield edged up.
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Consumer Goods Stocks To Buy if the Pandemic Worsens

Like a nagging itch on the crook of your back that prevents you from getting a restful night’s sleep, the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to remind us of how awful it is with every new mutation. Currently, the delta variant is at the top of the order, resulting in a massive resurgence of cases. Potentially, if the crisis worsens, investors may want to consider adding consumer goods stocks to their portfolio.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

August US Consumer Confidence Lowest in 6 Months

Confidence among U.S. consumers dropped in August to its lowest level since February as the COVID-19 delta variant continued its spread and higher inflation rates loomed as a possibility. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index on Tuesday (Aug. 31) plummeted to 113.8 in August, down from 125.1 in July and...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve steepens in choppy market

(New throughout, updates yields; adds analyst comments, reverse repo volume) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Month-end effects roiled U.S. Treasury market trading on Tuesday, leaving yields higher and the curve steeper despite waves of buying. The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose as high as 1.314%, was last up 2.5 basis points at 1.3088%. Following a burst of morning buying related to month-end portfolio rebalancing, the market had a "rubber band reaction once those flows went away" that pushed yields higher, according to Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management. He added there appeared to be a subsequent wave of afternoon buying by funds. A report by the Conference Board that its U.S. consumer confidence index dropped unexpectedly to a six-month low had sent yields a touch lower earlier in the session. Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said it was "a data point that represents the influence of the rising pandemic uncertainty this month." The market will watch Friday's release of August U.S. employment data for clues future Federal Reserve policy moves. "The jobs reports are going to be absolutely critical this month, next month, the following month, because that has so much influence over the path of the Fed's tapering and eventual rate hikes," said Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. In a speech to the annual, but virtual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic conference on Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said if job growth continues, the central bank could cut its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities this year. Economists polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls increased by 750,000 in August and forecast a dip in the jobless rate to 5.2% from 5.4% in July. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's reverse repurchase facility hit a record-high of nearly $1.190 trillion on Tuesday. The five-year note yield, which is more sensitive to intermediate interest rate hikes, was last up less than a basis point at 0.7771%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 2.65 basis points steeper at 110 basis points. The gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds also grew. It was last about 2 basis points steeper at 114.60 basis points. August 31 Tuesday 3:58PM New York / 1958 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.000 Two-year note 99-214/256 0.2074 0.004 Three-year note 99-236/256 0.4016 0.003 Five-year note 99-222/256 0.7771 0.006 Seven-year note 100-68/256 1.0855 0.016 10-year note 99-116/256 1.3088 0.025 20-year bond 98-100/256 1.8468 0.024 30-year bond 101-172/256 1.9263 0.027 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for over $10 bln - Bloomberg News

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc (INTU.O), the developer of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, is in talks to buy email marketing company Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Gold gains as dollar weakens; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday, bolstered by a sluggish dollar, with investors now looking to U.S. non-farm payrolls data which could be the key to the Federal Reserve’s stimulus-taper decision. Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $1,818.46 per ounce by 0636 GMT, edging closer to the 3-1/2-week high hit on...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China stocks mixed as investors await PMI data

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chips slipped on Monday while Shanghai stocks rose slightly as market participants waited for purchasing manager surveys for manufacturing and services to see if a trend of slowing growth will continue. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,817.28 by the end of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China Construction Bank says net interest margin to narrow in H2 2021

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank (601939.SS), country's second-largest lender by assets, said its net interest margin will be narrower in the second half of 2021. The margin, a key profitability indicator, will stabilise at a reasonable level in 2022, CCB's chief financial officer Zhang Yi told a...
Marketstcbmag.com

Consumer Demand for Tech Boosts Best Buy Earnings

The Best Buy sales juggernaut keeps rolling. On Tuesday morning the company reported better-than-expected second quarter results: domestic comparable sales were up 20.8 percent pushing the company’s overall quarterly revenue to $11.85 billion—an increase of 19.6 percent compared to the second quarter a year ago. “We are reporting record second...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

US consumer spending slows to 0.3% gain in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% while inflation over the past 12 months rose to the fastest pace in three decades. The July increase in spending was down sharply from a 1.1% rise in June, the Commerce Department reported...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most and Least Trusted Bank in the U.S., Data Shows

There are few businesses you put your trust in more than your bank. After all, you rely on it to protect your money and provide a sense of security for your overall financial life. But banks have proven to be no strangers to scandals, security beaches, and all sorts of other questionable business practices. So, what is the most—and least—trusted bank in the U.S.? We consulted the latest Axios Harris Poll 100 to find out.
Businessgo955.com

Santander Consumer agrees to go private in $12.7 billion deal

(Reuters) – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to be taken private by its majority shareholder Santander Holdings USA, Inc. New York Stock Exchange-listed Santander Consumer said in a statement that Santander Holdings would buy its shares at $41.50 a piece in cash, representing an equity value of $12.7 billion.
BusinessAuto Remarketing

Santander Consumer USA to become private through $12.7B stock deal

DALLAS - The days of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) as a publicly traded subprime auto finance company are numbered. SC revealed just before the Fourth of July that it had received a non-binding proposal from its majority shareholder — Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) — to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA.
RetailAmerican Banker

Santander paying $2.5B to acquire remaining stake in auto lender

Santander Holdings USA has upped the premium it will pay to acquire the 20% stake of its subprime auto lending affiliate that it doesn’t already own. The Spanish bank’s U.S. subsidiary has agreed to pay $2.5 billion for the remaining stake of Dallas-based Santander Consumer USA Holdings, the companies announced Tuesday.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Santander takes its subprime auto lender business private for $2.5 billion

The U.S. subsidiary of Spanish banking giant Banco Santander is taking Dallas-based subprime auto lender Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. private. To do this, it’s paying $2.5 billion for the 20% of shares it doesn’t already own, valuing the division at $12.5 billion. This is part of the Spanish bank’s strategy to focus on growth companies while its European revenue is stifled by low interest rates.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs raises odds on US Fed taper announcement in November

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion then and at meetings that follow. In a...
Businessprweek.com

Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

BOSTON: Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer. Burke reports to Jennifer Mathissen, CMO Santander Bank, National Association. Burke also joins the Santander U.S. leadership team, headed by CEO Tim Wennes, according to a statement. The last person to hold the CCO role at Santander U.S. was...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Nordic Capital, Insight Partners to buy Inovalon in $7.3 bln deal

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Health-care software maker Inovalon Holdings Inc said on Thursday it agreed to be bought by a consortium including private equity investors Nordic Capital and Insight Partners in a deal valued at about $7.3 billion. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Comments / 0

Community Policy