Taiwan Drama Series ‘Who’s by Your Side’ Set as HBO Asia Original

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
WarnerMedia is set to premiere Taiwanese drama series “Who’s By Your Side” later this year. It will be presented as an HBO Asia original and play on HBO and the streaming service HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan .

Directed by Peter Ho, the ten-part show with 60-minute episodes, explores relationship issues and marital challenges, and depicts painful dilemmas for the characters through a unique lens on their daily lives. The screenplay is by Ho and Chiang Yu-Chu.

The cast is headed by Kaiser Chuang, Ning Chang, Vivian Hsu, Ivan Chen, Lu Hsueh-Feng, Ellen Wu, Michael Chang and Chiao Yuan Yuan.

“Who’s By Your Side” is presented by CYNC Design, distributed by MM2 Entertainment and produced by YD Entertainment, Deepwaters Digital Support and Win Win Entertainment.

“This is a collaboration with an outstanding production crew and cast from Taiwan. ‘Who’s By Your Side’ delves deeply to examine the good and evil inside these fascinating characters and their relationships,” said Magdalene Ew, WarnerMedia’s regional head of content – entertainment. “We believe this production will enthrall our audiences across Asia and keep them in suspense throughout.”

To date, WarnerMedia has produced and aired 30 HBO Asia original productions. Those from Taiwan have included Chuang-starring “Trinity of Shadows” and “Dream Raider,” with Hsu and Wu.

WarnerMedia is building towards the launch of its global streaming platform HBO Max in parts of Asia including: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, though it has not revealed a start date.

  • MM2 recently announced the start of production on Sunday, a coming-of-age romantic drama film, directed by first-timer Sean Ng. It features a Filipino domestic helper, a Vietnamese bus boy, who cross paths in the melting pot of Singapore. They are played by Filipino actor, Rhen Escano and Vietnamese actor, Ho Thanh Trung (“Saigon in the Rain”) and are joined by Michelle Saram and Adrian Pang in the supporting cast.
  • Five Chinese language original screenplays penned by writers from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are among the finalists of the first edition of Rising Stories Chinese scriptwriting competition . Picked by a panel of judges from over 500 entries at the contest staged by Mediacorp in Singapore, Studio76 in Taiwan and content partners WeTV and X Media Asia, these five winning scripts ranged from comedy and crime to science fiction will be developed into productions. Mediacorp said it will select at least two of the titles for production.

