Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Attorney General Investigates University’s Ties to Chinese Communist Party

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that his office will investigate the and the Chinese Communist Party’s Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University. “The investigation is aimed at identifying and getting to the bottom of the true intent of any relationships between Valparaiso University’s programming and the Chinese Communist Party,” a statement from Rokita’s office reads.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 25

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown University#Valparaiso University#Campus Reform#The Communist Party#The Confucius Institute#Ccp#Technology And Ethics#The Us Naval War College#Indiana Campus#Public Policy Economics#Political Science#The Crimson Post#The Leadership Institute#Press Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy