Nashville, TN

Political Commentator Jeri Thompson Joins Host Leahy in Studio to Discuss Mask Mandates and Bill Lee’s Executive Order

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed American radio talk show host, columnist for The American Spectator, Jeri Thompson, in studio to weigh in on local school board mask mandates and the challenge facing Governor Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt-out from the Biden administration.

Nashville, TNWDEF

Gov. Lee responds to Biden letter on his mask executive order

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Biden administration seems willing to make a federal case out of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order for Tennessee. The Governor is allowing parents to opt out of any mask mandate imposed by a local school systems or health departments. Schools in Memphis and Nashville plan...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Some Tennessee Pastors call Gov. Lee's latest executive order immoral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee pastors are calling Governor Bill Lee's leadership during our current coronavirus surge unbiblical and immoral. The ministers are calling on leaders at school districts across Tennessee to defy Governor Lee's latest executive order letting parents opt out of mask mandates at school. They say...
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Crom Carmichael Weighs in on Chain of Custody Breaking Story in Cobb County, Georgia as Ballots Go Missing

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to weigh in on the breaking news out of Georgia where the movement of ballots and and their chain-of-custody documents may have run afoul of state law.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Guest Host Ben Cunningham and All Star Panelist Crom Carmichael Discuss Putting Education Dollars Back into the Hands of Parents

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – guest host Ben Cunningham welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to discuss expanding charter schools and putting educational dollars back in the pockets of parents.
Businesstennesseestar.com

Phill Kline to Michael Patrick Leahy: ‘Zuckerberg Money Paid for the People Who Boarded Up the Windows and Kicked America Out’

In a special interview, Thursday on First Principles with Phill Kline – host Kline talked with Michael Patrick Leahy, CEO and editor-in-chief of The Star News Network about dropboxes, absentee ballots, and the shirk of law in Georgia and Wisconsin as Zuckerberg’s money kept American’s out of the election process and let the billionaires in.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Host Leahy and All-Star Panelist Carmichael Discuss the Legacy of Phil Valentine

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist, Crom Carmichael, in studio to remember the talent and American can-do spirit of Nashville’s conservative talk radio host, Phil Valentine.
Educationtennesseelookout.com

School officials, lawmakers react to Lee order on masks in schools

Shortly after Gov. Bill Lee concluded a Monday press conference at which he announced parents across the state will have the option to decide if their children wear masks in school or not, responses began to pour in from elected officials and school districts. Lee issued an executive order mandating...

