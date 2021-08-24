Political Commentator Jeri Thompson Joins Host Leahy in Studio to Discuss Mask Mandates and Bill Lee’s Executive Order

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to weigh in on the breaking news out of Georgia where the movement of ballots and and their chain-of-custody documents may have run afoul of state law.