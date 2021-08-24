Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

Missing and Vulnerable Adult

By Maria Colby
theprescotttimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night around midnight Mr. White returned home unharmed and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. On August 23, 2021 at approximately 6:30 P.M., Officers responded to an assisted living center in the 800 block of east Dougherty Street in Prescott regarding a missing adult from that location. Staff on scene reported that one of their residents had not been seen since about 5:30 am today. They advised that the tenant is 60 year old Richard White.

theprescotttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Prescott, AZ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy