Missing and Vulnerable Adult

Last night around midnight Mr. White returned home unharmed and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. On August 23, 2021 at approximately 6:30 P.M., Officers responded to an assisted living center in the 800 block of east Dougherty Street in Prescott regarding a missing adult from that location. Staff on scene reported that one of their residents had not been seen since about 5:30 am today. They advised that the tenant is 60 year old Richard White.