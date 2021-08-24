Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GaAs Expected to Lose Market Share to GaN and SiGe in the Telecom and Infrastructure Market

everythingrf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYole Développement (Yole) has released its “Compound Semiconductors Quarterly Market Monitor” of Q2 2021. In the report, Yole’s Team Lead Analyst, Ezgi Dogmus, PhD. forecasts GaN power device revenue to grow from less than US$50 million in 2020 to more than US$1 billion in 2026. According to Yole, the RF GaN market can also expect significant growth from US $891 million to more than US $2.5 billion in the same time-frame. She also wrote that the RF GaAs bare die market is set to nudge US$4 billion by 2026.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaas#Gan#Telecom#Infrastructure#Market Competition#Sige#Rf Gaas#Navitas Semiconductor#Live Oak Acquisition Corp#Spac#Transphorm#Dell#Lg#Datacoms#Power Integrations#Ac Dc#The Growth For Rf Gan#Mimo#Aesa#The European Space Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
StocksTelegraph

CMC Markets boss loses almost £200m as shares plunge

Shares in CMC Markets collapsed after warning of a sharp fall in profits as the pandemic trading boom fizzles out, wiping almost £200m off the fortune of its boss, Lord Cruddas. The FTSE 250 spread better now expects full-year operating profit to be between £250m and £280m, down from more...
Marketscuereport.com

IGBT Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

Latest update on IGBT Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, IGBT market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the IGBT industry. With the classified IGBT market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsRebel Yell

GSM Antenna Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: KATHREIN-Werke, Comba Telecom, Laird,

Global GSM Antenna Market (Pre-Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global GSM Antenna research report on the GSM Antenna market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global GSM Antenna Market 2021. The data was gathered based on GSM Antenna manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.
Marketscuereport.com

Analyzing Telecom, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media market dynamics over 2020-2026

Global Telecom, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media market analysis mainly introduces the changing market dynamics in terms of covering all details inside analysis and opinion, volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and their price change details, cost/revenue structure. Additionally, the analysis of Global Telecom, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media offers a detailed breakdown of key market growth drivers and limitation along with impact analysis of the same.
MarketsRebel Yell

5K Display Resolution Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Canon Inc. , Samsung Electronics , Sony Corporation

JCMR Recently announced Global 5K Display Resolution Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The 5K Display Resolution study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide 5K Display Resolution Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Canon Inc. , Samsung Electronics , Sony Corporation , LG Electronics Inc. , Dell Inc. , Apple Inc. , Sharp Corporation , Philips , HP , Red Digital Cinema Camera Company , Iiyama Corporation.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

India Electric Kitchen Appliances Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of More Than 11% By 2026 | North Region Is Leading By Volume 31.43% Share.

Electric kitchen appliances have become an essential part of modern life. Today, the market is replete with a range of appliances designed to suit various requirements of consumers across the country for the preparation of homemade food. Key factors driving growth in the market include increasing numbers of working women, rapid urbanization, a growing number of households, a rise in dual-income nuclear families, improving standards of living, rising disposable income, and higher per-capita spends on lifestyle stuff. According to Bonafide research report "India Electric Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook, 2026", electric kitchen appliances market volumes are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11-12% over years 2021 to 2026.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Expected To Increase At A CAGR 8.10% By 2025 | Industry Report, Share, Growth, Top Companies Analysis, Regional Revenue

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Research Report, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, PET Radiopharmaceuticals) and Therapeutic), Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2027. Radiopharmaceuticals Market -Overview. The radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to expand in...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

China Telecom jumps 34% on Shanghai debut, defying weak market

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp surged 34% on its Shanghai debut on Friday, defying a bearish market after raising $7.3 billion in the world's biggest stock listing so far this year. Shares of the Chinese telecom giant, which is blacklisted by the U.S. government due to alleged...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Deere Beats Q3 Expectations

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 35,041.98 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 14,667.29. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.52% to 4,428.90. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,296,810 cases with around 625,180 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,358,820 cases and 433,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,494,210 COVID-19 cases with 572,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 210,073,340 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,404,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

ThinKom Vehicle-Mounted Phased Arrays Qualify for Operation on Intelsat Flex Networks

ThinKom Solutions, a provider of innovative, highly affordable, compact broadband multi-beam antennas and products for aeronautical, vehicular, user terminal, gateway, satellite and man-portable applications announced that its land-mobile ThinSat 300 phased-array antenna has been qualified for use on Intelsat’s FlexMove for Government satellite network. The qualification was awarded following an...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Qualcomm and ZTE Achieve Landmark 5G mmWave Results

Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE announced that to support the testing needs of the IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group for 200 MHz carrier bandwidth over 5G mmWave, the companies successfully showcased features required in anticipation of 5G mmWave rollouts in China. The tests were completed using a smartphone form-factor test device powered by the flagship Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System, and ZTE mmWave AAU network infrastructure equipment.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Expect market ‘fireworks’ in weeks ahead: Expert

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Businesstechgig.com

HCL Tech launches Cisco Ecosystem Unit in India

Cisco and HCL Tech have enabled the digital transformation journey for several years now. Under the journey, the companies have managed to innovate and invent top technologies to offer transformative services to clients. The companies have launched the HCL. Cisco Ecosystem Unit. that will be dedicated to the development of...
EconomyPhys.org

What drives market share profitability?

Researchers from University of Alabama and Indiana University published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that examines why a market share-profit relationship exists and how this understanding can be used to explain the very large difference in the value of market share between firms and across industries. The...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Movandi Solution Cuts Millimeter Wave 5G Deployment Cost In Half

A new whitepaper titled “Repeaters Cut 5G mm-Wave Costs in Half,” published by Mobile Experts Inc., validates the innovative Movandi 5G mmWave platform enables a cost savings of about 52% for the deployment of millimeter-wave solutions for 5G and beyond. The study was conducted by Mobile Experts founder and chief...
Economyeverythingrf.com

Mission Microwave Wins $2.4 Million Contract for Integrated Tactical Transceivers

Mission Microwave Technologies, a manufacturer of highly efficient Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Up Converters (BUCs) has received a multi-million-dollar order from a US DoD contractor to provide updated versions of the contractor’s highly integrated transceivers for their signature Man-Portable VSAT terminal. This design win replaces incumbent providers and brings Mission’s efficient and reliable GaN power amplifiers integrated with receiver components to create products that are form, fit, and function replacements for older version technologies.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

ZTE Completes Commercial Verification of 5G Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network

ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, in partnership with the Yunnan Branch of China Telecom, has completed commercial verification of the intelligent orchestration radio network in Kunming, southwestern China’s Yunnan province. With an AI engine, the verification has realized...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Ericsson Introduces High Performance 5G Radios for Congested Urban Areas

Ericsson has expanded its portfolio of 5G radios with three new offerings geared toward urban environments. Part of Ericsson Street Solutions, these radios will allow communications service providers (CSPs) to build robust 5G service across all bands in urban environments while blending in seamlessly with the cityscapes. “Urban deployments are...
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

Akoustis Ships 5G Mobile Filters Based on Wafer-Level Packaging Technology

Akoustis Technologies, an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced that it has shipped the first 5G mobile filters to its tier-1 RF component customer. The filters are packaged using wafer-level packaging technology (WLP) and are the first of two 5G filter designs that Akoustis is fabricating for this foundry customer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy