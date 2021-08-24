GaAs Expected to Lose Market Share to GaN and SiGe in the Telecom and Infrastructure Market
Yole Développement (Yole) has released its “Compound Semiconductors Quarterly Market Monitor” of Q2 2021. In the report, Yole’s Team Lead Analyst, Ezgi Dogmus, PhD. forecasts GaN power device revenue to grow from less than US$50 million in 2020 to more than US$1 billion in 2026. According to Yole, the RF GaN market can also expect significant growth from US $891 million to more than US $2.5 billion in the same time-frame. She also wrote that the RF GaAs bare die market is set to nudge US$4 billion by 2026.www.everythingrf.com
