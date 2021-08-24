Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Virginia Redistricting Commission Votes to Start with Blank Maps

By Eric Burk
tennesseestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Redistricting Commission voted Monday to start with blank, new maps. Some legislators proposed an alternate proposal to draw two sets of maps, one based off current maps, and one from a blank slate, but that motion was defeated. Citizen Commissioner Sean Kumar (D) introduced the initial motion for...

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Map#The General Assembly#Ya#Gop#The State Senate#The House Of Delegates#Democratic#Strategic Telemetry#The Virginia Star#The Star News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Journal Review

Gamifying redistrict maps

In August, Indiana’s legislature received the U.S. Census data, which green lighted the drawing of the district maps for the next decade. Maps will be drawn for national, state and county voting districts. Republicans who control the state house and senate held meetings before the maps and data came in. They have said they will not be holding more public hearings to show the maps they draw and allow for public comment. Map drawing can be multi-partisan and represent diverse communities. This All In For Democracy, Common Cause Indiana, and the Independent Redistricting Commission are gamifying the map drawing process and inviting public participation. They are sponsoring a mapping contest through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
bgindependentmedia.org

Redistricting Commission adopts rules, Sept.1 deadline likely to pass without official map proposal

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rules were adopted and a map was proposed. But the process is far from over. The map was submitted by the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus, and commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, said the map was drawn without outside input and without vetting. He said the map was put forth “to indicate that maps can be presented” in the time allotted to the commission. The Republican majority on the commission had not presented any proposed map from either the House or Senate GOP caucuses as of Tuesday evening, and nor had the House Democratic caucus or the commission itself, with a deadline hitting today, Wednesday Sept. 1.
wkar.org

Redistricting Commission Deep In Process Of Redrawing Michigan's Political Maps

Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been working for almost a year to prepare to redraw the state’s congressional districts and political maps. Now that the group has data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the map-making process has begun. Ben Solis is a reporter with Gongwer who’s been following the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Voting-rights group starts contest for Indiana redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of voting-rights groups is sponsoring a contest for Indiana residents to draw new maps for congressional and legislative election districts across the state. The group All IN For Democracy said the contest is aimed at finding “fair” proposed election maps to present to state legislators...
wksu.org

Coalition Endorses 'Unity' Maps Submitted to Ohio Redistricting Commission

A coalition of community groups is touting a map with newly drawn district lines for state lawmakers. The citizen-led redistricting advocacy group, Ohio Citizens' Redistricting Commission, used input from more than 2,000 drafts to put out its rendering of new Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts. Desiree Tims is a...
Government Technology

Ohio Addresses Gerrymandering With Public Redistricting Map

(TNS) — Officials in charge of redrawing Ohio’s political maps have launched a website through which the public can offer input into the high-stakes process of redistricting. The Ohio Redistricting Commission’s new website, redistricting.ohio.gov, includes a portal the public can use to submit maps of their own. The commission, a...
The Suburban Times

Washington State Redistricting Commission sets timeline for the rest of the redistricting process

A press release from Washington State Redistricting Commission. With the 2020 Redistricting Data (Public Law 94-171) Summary Files from the U.S. Census Bureau now in hand, the Washington State Redistricting Commission (WSRC) met on Monday, August 16 and agreed to a schedule of important dates and deadlines that will lead to the delivery of final legislative and congressional district maps by Monday, November 15.
indianapublicmedia.org

Republican Lawmakers Nix Another Round Of Statewide Hearings On Redistricting

Republican leaders Wednesday threw cold water on calls for another round of public hearings across the state on redistricting once lawmakers unveil proposed legislative maps. Advocates say the public should have time – at least a week or two – to look at the proposals and weigh in when lawmakers gather next month.
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan Republicans Launch Citizens Initiative to Implement Election Integrity Laws

Michigan Republicans are launching a citizen initiative to implement election reforms after the 2020 vote, WWMT reported. The legislature has been making progress on a package of 39 bills that would require photo ID to vote, and provide proof of ID when submitting an absentee ballot application, among other things. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), whose signature would be required to enact the potential law, has vowed to veto the legislation.
KTUL

Oklahoma redistricting leaders say maps must be redrawn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The leaders of legislative redistricting committees say newly drawn Oklahoma House districts approved by the Legislature earlier this year will have to be redrawn. Monday's announcement follows the release of U.S. Census Bureau data that shows population increases in urban and suburban parts of Oklahoma. The...
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Poll: Youngkin Now Tied with McAuliffe in Virginia Governor Race

The race for Virginia governor is now a dead heat as Republican Glenn Youngkin has pulled within a single point of Democrat Terry McAuliffe at summer’s end, according to a new poll released Tuesday. The survey of 1,074 likely voters, conducted over the weekend by the Republican polling firm Trafalgar...
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Ohio GOP to Fill Three Central Committee Slots; Non-Judicial Endorsements Not on Draft Agenda

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 66-member Ohio Republican Party’s State Central Committee will fill three open seats during its fall meeting scheduled for Friday, September 10. But the question remains if the GOP central committee will endorse in the races for Ohio governor, attorney general and other statewide races at this meeting or allow voters in the May primary to sort out that question.
Alaska Stateknba.org

Alaska redistricting board starts work on new maps with census data

The U.S. Census released its reapportionment data for states this week. That means states now must redraw congressional and state legislative districts to make sure everyone has fair representation and voting rights. In Alaska, a five-member board is appointed every ten years to re-draw the 40 state House and 20...
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Redistricting Commission Members Announced

BRENTWOOD, CA – Every 10 years, following the release of new U.S. Census population data, the boundaries of the four Brentwood City Council election districts must be updated. This year, the City Council authorized the creation of a Redistricting Commission, made up of community volunteers selected by an impartial retired...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Final redistricting map expected in November

A final redistricting map should be ready by Nov. 10. That is the word from a five-member board redrawing legislative boundaries based on the latest U.S. population data for Alaska. The Alaska Redistricting Board is charged with mapping legislative boundaries every 10 years, based on U.S. Census data. The board...
US News and World Report

Alaska Redistricting Board Sets Schedule for Map Plans

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The committee tasked with drawing new legislative boundaries based on population data for Alaska plans to have a final map ready by Nov. 10. The five-member Alaska Redistricting Board on Monday also indicated plans to have at least one draft completed by Sept. 11, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
prescottenews.com

Statement from Legislative Republicans on School Districts’ Refusal to Follow State Law

State Representative Jake Hoffman, along with 25 legislative Republicans, issued the following statement on the local Arizona governments refusing to follow state law:. Under Arizona’s constitutional form of government, local governments do not have the authority or power to usurp state law simply because they disagree, yet that is precisely the kind of illegal activity in which many local governments are presently engaged. The Arizona legislature, with the Governor concurring, very intentionally enacted the laws at hand to protect Arizonans and Arizona children from the threat of government mandating them to wear a mask or be injected with a vaccine. Additionally, the legislature very thoughtfully attached a retroactivity clause to the law, so that there would be clear and consistent application of the statute for families and children throughout Arizona.

Comments / 0

Community Policy