Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Bob Good and Freedom Caucus Blast Infrastructure Bills and Democrats, Republicans, who Pass the Bills

By Eric Burk
tennesseestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Bob Good (R-VA-05) and other members of the House Freedom Caucus blasted infrastructure legislation in a press conference Monday afternoon. The representatives said the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the Senate has only $100-$200 billion in real infrastructure, warning that other provisions in that bill and a larger $3.5 trillion package are ‘”woke”, part of the Green New Deal, and would weaken the U.S.’ position against China.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#The House Freedom Caucus#The Green New Deal#Medicare#Marxist#House#Democratic#Green New Republicans#Anti American#Fda#Pfizer#Marines#Warner#The Virginia Star#The Star News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
China
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

‘Isn’t going to be impeachment’: McConnell downplays plan to remove Biden if GOP wins House

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has poured cold water over Republican plans to impeach Joe Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 US troops dead.A small but growing chorus of GOP representatives in Congress has called for the president to be impeached if they win back control of the House in 2022.But Mr McConnell said bluntly it wasn’t going to happen when asked at an event on Wednesday.“Well, look the president is not going to be removed from office... I think the way these behaviours get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box,” he said, according...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Freedom Caucus chair pushes GOP leaders to oust Cheney, Kinzinger

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is already bipartisan, but this morning it became a little more so. NBC News reported:. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has been named vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the panel's Democratic chairman announced Thursday. In a statement, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it's important that the committee keeps the probe bipartisan.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Congressman Says Democrats Will Not Hold Joe Biden Accountable on Afghanistan

Members of Tennessee’s GOP delegation said Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden has behaved in an untrustworthy manner on the matter of Afghanistan. Just the News reported Tuesday that Biden, in June, waived an important congressional mandate. That mandate would have forced members of the Pentagon to inform Congress, in depth, about the risks of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Biden Won’t Be Impeached

Citing the slim Democratic Party majority in both chambers of congress, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ignored calls within the Republican Party and insisted President Joe Biden will not be impeached. “Well, look, the president is not going to be removed from office. There’s a Democratic House, a narrowly...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky Republicans likely to break with McConnell on infrastructure

Kentucky Republicans appear poised to split with Sen. Mitch McConnell on the bipartisan infrastructure package when they return to Congress in late September. Most of the commonwealth’s five GOP U.S. House members are expected to cast votes against the approximately $1.2 trillion bill for roads, bridges, public transportation and waterways, framing it as wasteful and a permission slip for Democrats to clear their larger budget priorities.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

McConnell throws cold water on GOP calls for Biden impeachment

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is squashing rumors that President Joe Biden will be impeached over his withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. At an event in Pikeville, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon, McConnell said, “There isn’t going to be any impeachment” of Biden following the chaotic exit, according to a CBS affiliate livestream of the event.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

68 House Democrats urge more reconciliation money for Interior

Nearly 70 House Democrats have urged party leaders in both chambers of Congress for more funding in the reconciliation budget to combat climate change through the Interior Department, calling funding proposed so far “disappointing” as most of the West is in drought, wildfire seasons grow longer and species die off.
Foreign Policytennesseestar.com

Rep. Mark Green Delivers Republican Address, Slams Biden Administration Over Afghanistan

Congressman Mark Green (R-TN-07) on Monday delivered the weekly Republican Address, specifically focusing on the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. In the nearly three-minute video, Green, a former flight surgeon for the Army who was deployed to Afghanistan, blasted the Biden administration’s decision making. “President Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan...
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

Madame Speaker Nancy Pelosi Is the Hero Democrats Need

Thank goodness for Nancy Pelosi. This week, Madame Speaker somehow hulked a slate of Democratic legislative priorities through the House of Representatives, staving off a half-masted mutiny from moderate members of her own party. And suddenly, it seems like several progressive wish list items are closer than they’ve been in recent memory to becoming reality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy