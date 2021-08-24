The Star News Network’s Senior Correspondent Laura Baigert, Trump Alabama Rally Bigger and Different Than Others
Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed The Star News Network’s Senior Reporter Laura Baigert to the newsmaker line with details of Saturday’s Trump rally in Cullman, Alabama, describing the event as larger than usual with dark undertones due to Afghanistan debacle.tennesseestar.com
Comments / 6