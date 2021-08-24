Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

The Star News Network’s Senior Correspondent Laura Baigert, Trump Alabama Rally Bigger and Different Than Others

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed The Star News Network’s Senior Reporter Laura Baigert to the newsmaker line with details of Saturday’s Trump rally in Cullman, Alabama, describing the event as larger than usual with dark undertones due to Afghanistan debacle.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dover, TN
Nashville, TN
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Nashville, TN
Elections
State
Alabama State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#The Star News Network#The Tennessee Star Report#Talk Radio 98 3 And#Secret Service#Southerners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy