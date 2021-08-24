B&H Deals: Mac mini $449, MacBook Air $674, up to $225 off M1 MacBook Pro with PayPal
Exclusive deals on Mac hardware are in full effect this week, with prices dipping to as low as $524. Plus, grab a bonus $75 discount when you pay with PayPal. Exclusive pricing + bonus PayPal offer — In addition to exclusive pricing on several popular Mac configurations, qualifying PayPal users can snap up an additional $75 in savings on purchases of $375 or more atB&H Photo. With the exclusive deals and bonus PayPal discount, Apple's 3.6GHz Intel Mac mini with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD can be purchased for $449.appleinsider.com
