Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing a backlash from his generally conservative constituents for his numerous acts to stifle coronavirus mitigation efforts. A new poll from Quinnipac has revealed that residents in Florida are generally in favour of more coronavirus mitigation efforts, including mask mandates. Mr DeSantis recently issued an executive order prohibiting school districts from enforcing mask mandates for students. He has also threatened to cut off funding to school districts and officials who defy his order. According to the poll, 60 per cent of Florida voters support school mask mandates, with only 36 per cent opposed....