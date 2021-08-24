University of California Freezes Safety Officer Hiring until Campuses Submit ‘Holistic, Inclusive’ Plan

The University of California released a plan in mid-August that aims to make policing activities more transparent and responsive to community concerns. The new Community Safety Plan, released Aug. 16, requires UC campuses to create a tiered response model to crises and establish safety personnel training in topics such as verbal de-escalation and anti-racism. The University, under the plan, would also require campuses to release their annual data on issues such as the campus safety budget, use of force incidents and police stops by the end of 2021.