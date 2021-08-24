Cancel
University of California Freezes Safety Officer Hiring until Campuses Submit 'Holistic, Inclusive' Plan

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of California’s new Community Safety Plan shifts major responsibilities and funding away from UC Police Departments. The plan, based on an 80-page report released this summer by the Department of Public Safety Community Advisory Board, was announced by UC President Michael Drake last week and will be implemented across all 10 campuses. It reflects UC’s “commitment to equity and social justice.”

