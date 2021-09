MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of another monoclonal antibody treatment center on Friday. This one is in Bonita Springs. DeSantis has spent the week announcing the opening of monoclonal antibody treatment centers across the state including one in Broward County, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. DeSantis said the treatment can help keep people out of hospitals after they are infected with the virus but those seeking treatment have to qualify. “The majority of people who get admitted to the hospital for COVID, over 90 percent, did not get a monoclonal antibody treatment early on in their infection,” DeSantis...