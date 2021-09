The San Francisco Giants (84-48) have held the lead in the National League West for most of the 2021 season, and they have gone on to win the World Series the last two times they were crowned division champions (2010 and 2012). The big question right now is, will the Giants continue to hold onto the lead, or will the favored Los Angeles Dodgers overtake them down the stretch and end up becoming the first team to repeat as World Series champs since 2000?